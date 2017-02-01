‘Utility player’ to replace acting attorney general after firing conjures up shades of Watergate

Federal prosecutor Dana Boente, described by a former attorney general as a “consummate utility player,” is being asked to pinch hit again, this time in one of the most influential posts in U.S. government.

President Donald Trump tapped Boente late Monday to serve as acting attorney general, replacing Sally Yates, a holdover from the Obama administration. Trump fired Yates after she instructed Justice Department lawyers not to defend the Trump administration’s travel ban because of questions over its legality. Boente has said the order is lawful and the Justice Department will defend it in court.

The Trump administration hopes Boente’s term will last just a few days, as they push for Senate confirmation of Jeff Sessions as attorney general. Sessions could be confirmed this week, but so far a vote has been held up amid Democrats’ objections.

Boente, a career prosecutor, has served most recently as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia.

This isn’t the first time he’s been asked to take the reins of an office in turmoil.

Boente took over as the top federal prosecutor in New Orleans amid a scandal that led to the resignation of U.S. Attorney Jim Letten.

Letten stepped down in 2012 after two of his top deputies acknowledged they had posted anonymous comments on a newspaper website about cases their office had handled, including the prosecution of police officers who shot and killed unarmed residents on a New Orleans bridge in the chaotic aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. In 2013, a federal judge threw out the convictions of five former officers and ordered a new trial, concluding the case had been tainted by “grotesque prosecutorial misconduct.”

Boente served as interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Louisiana until September 2013. During his brief stint there, he oversaw the high-profile case against former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin, who was indicted on corruption charges in January 2013 and convicted at trial the following year.

Matthew Coman, who was lead prosecutor in Nagin’s case, called Boente an intelligent, hard-working career prosecutor with a “high moral character.”

“He’s got a great depth of experience,” said Coman, who left the U.S. Attorney’s office to join a New Orleans law firm.

Some of the anger at Trump’s handling of the travel ban and Yates’ dismissal has spilled over to Boente. His Wikipedia page was briefly vandalized to describe him as “the newest sock puppet for the Trump administration.”

John Fishwick, who recently resigned as U.S. Attorney in the Western District of Virginia, said he was dismayed by Yates’ dismissal, but he said Boente shouldn’t be tarred by association for stepping in to a difficult situation.

“I often turned to him for advice,” Fishwick said of Boente. “If there’s a silver lining to (Yates’ dismissal), it’s that we’re getting a thoughtful, conscientious lawyer in there.”

He’s also earned the respect of his adversaries. Geremy Kamens, who heads the federal public defender’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia, called him “a professional and a straight-shooter, and our relationship is positive and very cordial. He’s willing to work with us on issues of mutual concern, although obviously there are many issues on which we disagree.”

When he was formally sworn in last year as U.S. Attorney after a unanimous confirmation by the Senate, then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch attended the ceremony and called Boente “one of the Justice Department’s consummate utility players.”

Boente, 62, is a native of Carlinville, Illinois. He began his Justice Department career as a tax attorney. Except for his brief stint in New Orleans, he’s been a prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia since 2001.

He is described as low-key and unfailingly polite. Even though he oversaw numerous high-profile cases, he avoided the spotlight and rarely held press conferences. But he frequently conducted community outreach, meeting with community leaders on issues of concern like responding to an epidemic of heroin cases, and maintaining good relations with Northern Virginia’s Muslim community.

The district is home to the Pentagon and CIA, and for decades has been one of the most important prosecutorial offices in the country, handling numerous espionage, terrorism and national security cases. Boente led the office through several high-profile corruption cases as well, including the prosecution of Republican former Virginia Gov. Robert McDonnell, whose conviction was overturned unanimously by the U.S. Supreme Court after the justice’s expressed concern that prosecutors’ theory of the case would criminalize routine interactions between politicians and their supporters.

Comparisons to the Nixon-era “Saturday night massacre” were swift after President Trump fired the acting attorney general for refusing to enforce his executive order on immigrants and refugees.

In both cases, a dispute between a president and his Justice Department led to an evening maneuver by the president to install an acting attorney general more to his liking.

“There’s a political component to both: The Department of Justice wasn’t playing the president’s game,” says historian Luke Nichter, an expert on the Nixon years.

Dig deeper, though, he says, and the two situations quickly diverge.

Trump acted within his authority to remove an acting official who was destined to be replaced soon anyway by his new attorney general.

Richard Nixon, by contrast, went three-levels deep into the Justice Department to find someone willing to fire special prosecutor Archibald Cox, who was closing in on Nixon’s White House in his investigation of the Watergate break-in and coverup.

A look at details of the two cases:

TRUMP-SALLY YATES

Trump’s executive order temporarily suspends the U.S. refugee program and bars entry for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries for three months.

With a number of federal judges questioning the constitutionality of the order, Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, a career prosecutor and holdover from the Obama administration, on Monday ordered Justice Department lawyers to stop defending it. She questioned whether the order reflected the department’s obligation to “always seek justice and stand for what is right.”

The White House quickly accused Yates of betrayal and Trump fired her. He replaced her Monday night with Dana Boente, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, who pledged to enforce the president’s order. Boente will serve until Trump’s nominee for attorney general, Sen. Jeff Sessions, wins expected Senate approval.

NIXON-SATURDAY NIGHT MASSACRE

This was a constitutional drama of the highest order over the limits of executive privilege, with Nixon already under threat of impeachment.

Nixon ordered Cox fired in October 1973 for his continued efforts to obtain tape recordings made at the White House, important evidence in the Watergate investigation. Cox said he would not bow to “exaggerated claims of executive privilege” and drop his pursuit of the tapes.

Attorney General Eliot Richardson refused to carry out Nixon’s order to fire Cox and resigned in protest. Richardson’s deputy, William Ruckelshaus, also wouldn’t fire Cox, and he resigned as well. Next, then-Solicitor General Robert Bork, the third-ranking official at Justice, fired the prosecutor.

The law at the time wasn’t clear on how to fire a special prosecutor unless there was clear wrongdoing, according to Nichter.

In his memoirs, Nixon said he thought it was “tasteless” for some to compare his action to Hitler’s 1934 purge of political and military rivals known as “The Night of the Long Knives.”

Ruckelshaus, 84, in an interview with The Seattle Times, drew a distinction between being asked to thwart an investigation into the president and being asked to defend the president’s policy in court.

As for Trump, “If he ordered her to carry out one of his orders, and she refused to do it, he doesn’t have an awful lot of choices if he wants the order carried out,” Ruckelshaus said. He added that he would caution Trump to “exercise a little more care in these types of orders. Because they can end this way, and that doesn’t help him discharging his responsibilities.”