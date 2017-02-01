California lawmakers seek to make state ‘sanctuary’ for immigrants but Texas governor heeds Trump’s call

The California Legislature advanced a bill Tuesday that would provide statewide sanctuary for immigrants by restricting local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities.

The move in the nation’s largest state came as legislative Democrats ramp up their efforts to battle the immigration crackdown started by President Donald Trump.

The state Senate Public Safety Committee approved the measure in a 5-2 party-line vote less than a week after Trump signed an order threatening to withdraw some federal grants from sanctuary cities.

Democrats say the new legislation is necessary to prevent fear of deportation in families with some members living in California without authorization.

“Draconian immigration policies do not work,” said Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon of Los Angeles, the author of the measure. “They separate children from their mothers and mothers from their children.”

Republicans and law enforcement groups say the bill would make it harder to keep Californians safe.

“I think this bill is making it that much more difficult for the federal authorities to get the most dangerous criminals that we want to deport to keep our communities safe,” said Sen. Jeff Stone, a Temecula Republican who voted against the measure.

Many of California’s largest cities — including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Sacramento — already have sanctuary policies that prohibit police from cooperating with immigration authorities.

San Francisco sued Trump on Tuesday, claiming the executive order that cuts funding from sanctuary cities is unconstitutional and a “severe invasion of San Francisco’s sovereignty.”

The federal government cannot “put a gun to the head of localities,” City Attorney Dennis Herrera said, arguing that the order violates states’ rights and the law.

San Francisco receives about $1.2 billion a year in federal funding for services that include housing, health and social services, and homelessness.

The suit argues the city is safer when all people, including those who are living in the country illegally, feel safe reporting crimes.

Later Tuesday, the state Senate Judiciary Committee was expected to consider fast-tracked legislation that would allow the state to spend an undisclosed amount of money to provide lawyers for people facing deportation.

Some Republicans have criticized the Democratic reaction to Trump’s policies, saying bombastic rhetoric and provocative legislation will inflame tensions with the president and harm California.

The debate over sanctuary cities escalated in 2015 after Kate Steinle, 32, was fatally shot in the back by Juan Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, who was in the country illegally after multiple deportations to his native Mexico.

Lopez-Sanchez, who told police the gun fired by accident, had been released from a San Francisco jail despite a request from federal immigration authorities that he be held in custody for possible deportation. Trump often cited the Steinle case during the presidential campaign.

Many other cities and counties in California also refuse to detain immigrants for deportation agents out of legal concerns after a federal court ruled that immigrants can’t be held in jail beyond their scheduled release dates.

Since then, federal agents have been asking local law agencies to provide information about immigrants they’re seeking for deportation, if not hold them.

The California sanctuary legislation now goes to the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday meanwhile embraced President Trump’s proposed crackdowns on “sanctuary cities” but didn’t mention the president’s recent order for a partial immigration ban as Muslim leaders and hundreds of supporters rallied outside the Capitol.

The “Texas Muslim Capitol Day” event was scheduled months ago but took on a more defiant tone — and attracted much larger turnout than usual — after Trump last week banned immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations from traveling to the U.S. The event’s organizers said they brought private security with them for the first time because of heightened political tensions, but only a few protesters showed up to greet them.

At the same event in 2015, one Republican legislator instructed her staff to ask Muslims visiting her office to take a loyalty pledge to the U.S.

No Republicans spoke at the rally, and Democrats criticized Abbott for not using the spotlight of his State of the State address to say where he stands on Trump’s immigration ban. Abbott also didn’t mention Trump’s plan to build a wall along the border of Mexico.

“The new administration in Washington has shown the potential to finally secure the border,” Abbott said. “But as (former University of Texas football coach) Darrell Royal said: ‘Potential just means you ain’t done it yet.'”

Opposition to sanctuary cities is one area where Abbott and Trump clearly see eye-to-eye. Abbott instructed lawmakers to send him a bill by June that punishes local governmenst that don’t cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

A Texas crackdown could be even tougher than Trump’s: Abbott wants to not only withhold taxpayer money to cities that don’t arrest or detain immigrants in the country illegally, but also the power to remove locally elected officials from office if they don’t comply.

“To protect Texans from deadly danger, we must insist that laws be followed,” Abbott said.

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez, who runs the jails in the state capital of Austin, the state’s most liberal city, plans to stop honoring all federal immigration detainers on Wednesday and only comply with holds for murder, aggravated sexual assault and human trafficking. Abbott says he is immediately cutting off grant funds that totaled $1.8 million last year and has asked state agencies for a list of other state dollars sent to the county, one of the biggest in Texas.

Democratic Rep. Ana Hernandez accused Abbott of having “chosen to side against local law enforcement by supporting policies that will tear apart Texas families.”

Abbott also wants no cutbacks to Texas’ $800 million border security operation despite lawmakers facing a cash crunch in the wake of the oil bust and Trump’s promises to lock down the U.S.-Mexico border. Abbott said he would travel to the border on Wednesday to meet with new Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

Outside the Capitol, the scene was peaceful as hundreds of supporters cheered and waved signs that read, “Hate Has No Home Here” and “We Stand With Our Muslim Neighbors.” Unlike two years ago when hecklers interrupted the rally, so-called “peace observers” from an assortment of nonprofits and interfaith groups formed a massive circle to prevent the few protesters that were present from interfering.

Mustaafa Carroll, executive director of the Houston chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said organizers of the “Muslim Day” event had hired guards this time because “they’re very aware of what’s going on” in the current climate.

“While I am troubled by the turmoil, I am heartened by the resistance. There is discord in the country, but it is a discord born of patriotism and love of country,” Democratic state Rep. Celia Israel told the crowd.