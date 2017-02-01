900 State Department officials sign unprecedented protest memo over travel ban

About 900 State Department officials so far have signed an internal memo protesting a travel ban by U.S. President Donald Trump on refugees and travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries, a source said Tuesday, in a rebellion against the new president’s policies.

A senior State Department official confirmed the memorandum had been submitted to acting Secretary of State Tom Shannon through the department’s “dissent channel,” a process in which officials can express unhappiness over policy.

The dissent channel was created during the Vietnam War. The last time it was used was in June 2016, when about 50 diplomats urged President Barack Obama to reconsider his opposition to U.S. military strikes against Syria.

Its use just 10 days after a new president was inaugurated — and even before Trump’s nominee for secretary of state has been confirmed — is unprecedented.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said on Monday he was aware of the memo but warned career diplomats that they should either “get with the program or they can go.”

Trump’s White House argues that the ban is necessary to slow arrivals from countries plagued by violent extremism while his administration draws up tough new rules to weed out potential terrorists.

“If somebody has a problem with that agenda, that does call into question whether they should continue in that post or not,” Spicer told reporters. “This is about the safety of America.”

A draft of the dissent memo argued that the executive order would sour relations with affected countries, inflame anti-American sentiment and hurt those who seek to go to the United Spates for humanitarian reasons.

It said the policy “runs counter to core American values of non-discrimination, fair play and extending a warm welcome to foreign visitors and immigrants.

“We are better than this ban,” it said, scorning Trump’s plan to introduce “extreme vetting” for visa applicants as a “high, vague and nebulous bar” for travelers from the seven countries to meet.

“A policy which closes our doors to over 200 million legitimate travelers in the hopes of preventing a small number of travelers who intend to harm Americans from using the visa system to enter the United States will not achieve its aim of making our country safer,” it said.

Tumult at airports and protests in major cities erupted after Trump on Friday signed the order temporarily banning people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Even before the executive order on immigration was issued, concern among State Department officials had been growing over news reports that Trump was about to ease sanctions against Russia, said one State Department official.

The resignation of at least four top State Department officials, including Under Secretary for Management Patrick Kennedy, also caused some unease among diplomats who worried about a power vacuum.