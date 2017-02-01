Russian rights activist, historian of Stalin atrocities faces ‘fabricated’ pedophile charges

A Russian historian researching Stalin-era repression has been arrested for pedophilia, the prominent rights group he works for said Tuesday, slamming the case as fabricated.

Historian Yury Dmitriev, who studies Stalin’s Great Terror of the 1930s, was arrested on Dec. 13 in the northern city of Petrozavodsk for allegedly “producing pornographic images,” activist Sergei Krivenko of the Memorial rights group said.

“This is a fabricated case that targets our NGO,” Krivenko told AFP.

Dmitriev, 61, heads the northern Karelia region branch of Memorial, an organization focused on researching Soviet repressions and human rights issues in the former Soviet Union.

His lawyer, Viktor Anufriev, told AFP his client is being accused of “exploiting his 11-year-old adopted daughter with the aim of producing pornographic images” — a crime that carries up to 15 years in prison.

Anufriev said Dmitriev had taken pictures in which his handicapped daughter was naked in order to “monitor the delay in her growth.

Dmitriev worked for three decades to put together a list of 40,000 people who were executed or deported to Karelia during the Great Terror.

He also led to the discovery of Sandarmokh, a site where some 9,000 people were executed and buried during the same era.

In 2003, Dmitriev identified the burial place of thousands of prisoners who built the White Sea Canal from 1931 to 1933.

Three years later, he discovered mass graves containing the remains of labor camp workers on the northern Solovki islands.

“The case slapped against Dmitriev looks very much like a fabricated case, as was done in the Stalin era,” French historian Nicolas Werth wrote in an op-ed published in Liberation newspaper.

Russian authorities have targeted many NGOs like Memorial in a broader crackdown on civil society, branding them “foreign agents” for receiving foreign funding and engaging in broadly-defined political activity.

Many organizations have rejected the appellation, which is reminiscent of Stalin-era repression and Cold War espionage.