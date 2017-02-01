University of Tokyo hospital admits nurse administered wrong medication to boy who subsequently died

The University of Tokyo Hospital announced Tuesday that one of its nurses mistakenly gave the wrong medication to a patient in 2015, admitting it “might have had some kind of an impact” leading to the boy’s death.

Naoki Tani, a lawyer for the family of the Tokyo boy, who had been hospitalized at the institution, said the boy died the day after being given the medicine.

According to the hospital, the nurse was trying to infuse a medicine into the stomach of the boy, who was suffering from serious multiple organ failure. The nurse stopped the process for a while to answer the phone, and when restarting the infusion, picked up a drug for a different patient by mistake.

The nurse had written the boy’s name on the infusion tool, but the wrong medicine did not have a patient’s name on it and the nurse failed to make the final check, the hospital said.

As a result, 13 kinds of drugs, including an antiepileptic agent, were infused in large amounts, according to Tani. The hospital noticed the mistake when the boy’s condition worsened several minutes after the medication was administered.

Based on an investigation by a committee including members from outside the hospital, the hospital said the act could have had an impact on the boy’s death, although they could not clarify to what extent.

In order to prevent recurrence, the hospital said it plans to introduce a system of managing medicines by barcodes and checking them before giving them to patients.

“The hospital’s management of drugs was perfunctory,” the boy’s mother claimed in a statement. “Nurses have sole discretion on the rules for providing medicines in the hospital after they were prescribed, with no one else to check them when they are given to patients.”

Although the boy’s family does not plan to file a criminal complaint against the hospital, the mother requested that the hospital disclose on its website what measures are actually being taken to prevent similar cases.

The lawyer said although the boy was in serious condition before the medication, his condition was not life-threatening.