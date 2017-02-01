Six Japanese ports to get upgrades in bid to attract cruise liners

The transport ministry on Tuesday selected six domestic ports whose facilities will be upgraded under a project aimed at attracting more cruise ships and increasing overseas tourists.

The six ports are in Yokohama, Shimizu in Shizuoka Prefecture, Sasebo in Nagasaki Prefecture, Yatsushiro in Kumamoto Prefecture, and Motobu and Miyakojima, both in Okinawa Prefecture.

In the project, cruise ship operators will build passenger terminals and other facilities at the ports using their own funds. Other operators will be allowed to use the facilities.

In return, the firms that build the facilities will be given priority to use wharfs at the ports.

The operators involved in the project include Japan’s NYK Cruises Co., an affiliate of major shipping firm Nippon Yusen K.K., and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. of the United States.

The number of visitors to Japan by cruise ship surged to 1.9 million in 2016 from 174,000 in 2013.

The government, which aims to raise the arrivals to 5 million in 2020, plans to select more ports for upgrades in the future.