Government OKs transplant of retinal cells grown from donor’s iPS cells

The government effectively approved Wednesday a plan for the world’s first transplant operation involving retinal cells grown from artificially derived stem cells taken from a donor to treat a patient suffering from a serious eye illness.

With the health ministry panel’s green light for the operation, a team of doctors are preparing to perform the transplant using so-called induced pluripotent stem cells in the early half of this year.

The transplant will use certain iPS cells stockpiled by Kyoto University that have shown a lower risk of being rejected by people’s immune systems. The team includes researchers from the Riken Center for Developmental Biology and Kobe City Medical Center General Hospital.

In contrast to transplants using cells from the patients themselves, experts believe those using iPS cells of another person could reduce costs and wait times.

In September 2014, a team comprising researchers from the Riken research institute and the Institute of Biomedical Research and Innovation Hospital in Kobe succeeded for the first time in transplanting retinal cells to a woman using a patient’s own iPS cells.

The woman in her 70s had wet-type age-related macular degeneration, a form of retinal degenerative disease that could lead to loss of vision.

As the iPS cells can grow into various human body tissues, research is being conducted worldwide to apply the cells in regenerative medicine and drug development.