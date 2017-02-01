Section on alleged Japanese mass murder of ‘comfort women’ added to South Korean history textbook

The final version of South Korea’s state-issued middle school history textbook has added to a section about the history of a statue installed in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul representing “comfort women,” claiming that some were mass-murdered by fleeing Japanese troops.

An earlier version did not have the mass-murder description.

It also said that a citizens’ group has held rallies each Wednesday since 1992 to demand Japan resolve the issue of comfort women who were forced to provide sex for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

Additionally, the final version says the statue was installed in front of the embassy to mark the 1,000th rally by the group.

The added descriptions came after the education ministry solicited the public for opinions after the initial draft was released in November. The additions reflect an apparent call for stronger wordings on the comfort women issue.

The textbooks are to be introduced next month. Schools will have a choice between the state-issued textbooks or other certified ones issued by private publishers.

The corruption scandal involving President Park Geun-hye that has rocked the country forced the government to back track on a plan that would have required schools to use only state-issued history textbooks.

The statue, meanwhile, has become an obstacle to improving diplomatic relations between the two neighbors.

Sources said Tuesday that Japan has decided to postpone hosting a three-way summit with China and South Korea in the near future due to the deteriorating ties.

Tokyo, which was scheduled to host the summit last year, had sounded out Seoul and Beijing in mid-December about holding the leaders’ meeting around Feb. 10.

Japan remains at odds with South Korea since the installation by a civic group of a separate comfort women statue in front of the Japanese Consulate in Busan in late December.

Japan has yet to send its ambassador to South Korea, Yasumasa Nagamine, back to Seoul after recalling him on Jan. 9 in protest over that statue.

The bilateral spat also comes in the wake of a vote by parliament to impeach Park over the scandal involving her close friend and confidante Choi Soon-sil. A ruling by the country’s Constitutional Court on Park’s fate is expected early next month.

China, meanwhile, remains reluctant about sending Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to visit for the summit, a source said. The Communist Party is scheduled to hold a key congress this fall, and relations with Japan are likely to be a touchy subject in the months leading up to it.

Japan had initially sought to host the annual summit by the end of last year.

The three countries have been taking turns holding trilateral summits since 2008, although none took place in 2013 and 2014 amid a chill in Sino-Japanese ties. The 2015 summit was held in Seoul.