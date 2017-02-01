When challenged in Diet, Abe avoids comment on Trump ‘domestic matter’ immigration ban

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has avoided making direct comments on U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration ban criticized by many foreign leaders, ahead of his summit with Trump in Washington next week.

Trump signed an executive order last week to implement a temporary entry ban on those with passports of seven Muslim-majority nations and to stop accepting Syrian refugees indefinitely.

During a House of Councilors Budget Committee meeting on Tuesday, Tetsuro Fukuyama of the main opposition force, the Democratic Party, said, “If the prime minister of Japan says he is not in a position to comment (on the Trump immigration ban), that would disappoint people all around the world.”

However, Abe fended off the provocative remark from Fukuyama, only replying that it is a “domestic matter” for the United States.

At the same Upper House committee the previous day, DP leader Renho expressed concern that the U.S. travel ban may create a divide in the international community.

To this, Abe also avoided a direct reply, saying the issue of refugees should be jointly tackled by the international community.

Meanwhile, Abe has highlighted his eagerness to strengthen ties between Japan and the United States on the national security front.

In response to Trump’s criticism of Japan as a free rider of the bilateral security treaty during his presidential campaign, Abe said at a parliamentary meeting last week that Japan will strengthen its defense capabilities to expand its roles under the treaty.

On Trump’s policy of seeking bilateral trade deals after the U.S. withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact, Abe said at a different Diet meeting last week that it is “not impossible” to launch bilateral trade talks with the United States.

At a party meeting on Tuesday, Renho expressed readiness to continue questioning Abe about his response to the Trump administration, inaugurated on Jan. 20.

“We will continue to ask whether (the Abe government) can really protect our country’s interests,” Renho said.