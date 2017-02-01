Abe, Trump to hold further talks at Trump’s Palm Beach estate after Washington summit: source

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump are planning to follow their Feb. 10 summit in Washington with further talks at Trump’s estate in Palm Beach, Florida, the next day, a Japanese government source said Wednesday.

The move is likely aimed at building a relationship of trust between the two leaders, something the Abe administration has alluded to a number of times since Trump was elected last November.

Trump has dubbed his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach the “Winter White House.” The two leaders may play golf while in Florida, according to the source.

In their first meeting since Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration, the leaders are expected to tackle issues related to trade and security.

Abe dismissed as “not true” on Wednesday Trump’s assertion overnight that Japan has been devaluing its currency. Trump has also taken issue with the size of the U.S. trade deficit with Japan and called Japanese automobile trade practices “not fair.”

Abe told a parliamentary committee Wednesday he wants to tell Trump about contributions that Japan can make to U.S. infrastructure building and job creation.

The two held unofficial talks in New York shortly after the U.S. presidential election in November.

After the meeting, Abe gave Trump a golf club, while Trump offered Abe a golf shirt and other goods, according to the Foreign Ministry.