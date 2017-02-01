Police admit to ordered issued in 2006 to keep GPS devices used in investigations secret

Officials admitted Wednesday the National Police Agency ordered local police in 2006 to keep the use of GPS tracking devices in investigations secret and not mention their use in case reports.

The revelation comes amid a flurry of civil cases where questions have been raised over the legality of police using GPS devices to track suspects’ movements without a court warrant. The nation’s courts have so far been divided over the issue.

An agency directive issued to prefectural police forces in June 2006 regarding operational guidelines on investigations using tracking devices said suspects should not be informed about their use while being interrogated.

The directive noted documentation involved in investigations should not contain anything that “could infer the existence of tracking devices.” It also stipulated that local police, when announcing the arrest of a suspect to the media, should not disclose the use of the devices, the officials said.

According to the directive, local police forces were allowed to utilize GPS devices in investigations without a court warrant as along as certain conditions were met, such as there being no other way to track a suspect.

Some opposed to the use of GPS devices not sanctioned by a court said the practice was comparable to off-the-book investigations, which could lead to questionable searches and seizures.

Asked for justifications for promoting the practice, the agency said the action was taken to prevent criminals from guessing the method of investigation being carried out against them and taking countermeasures.

In June 2015, the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry revised guidelines for telecommunications companies, allowing them to give personal GPS information to the police so long as court-issued warrants are obtained.