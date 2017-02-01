Travel agency H.I.S. suspected of making workers work illegal overtime

Labor authorities have questioned H.I.S. Co. top executives several times over allegations the travel agency forced employees to work illegally long hours, company sources said Wednesday.

The executives include H.I.S. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hideo Sawada, according to the sources.

H.I.S. is suspected of forcing two of its employees to work over 100 hours more than the monthly upper limit of overtime set under a management-labor agreement in fiscal 2015, a violation of the Labor Standards Law.

The Tokyo Labor Bureau is considering sending papers to prosecutors over the case.

Investigators from the bureau raided H.I.S. offices in Tokyo in July last year, after no improvement in the work environment was observed following repeated correction orders issued to the company.

An H.I.S. official said the company takes the issue seriously and will continue to make every effort to improve the working environment.

The investigation into H.I.S. is being led by a special team set up by the bureau in April 2015 to focus on eliminating excessive work. The team has been investigating conditions at H.I.S. in a bid to determine whether senior company officials have played a role in illegal work practices, the sources said.

The travel agency, established in 1980, sells discount flight tickets and low-cost overseas tours.

It posted consolidated sales of some ¥520 billion in the business year to October last year. H.I.S. has a workforce of about 14,000.

A similar team was also formed in 2015 at the ministry’s labor bureau in the city of Osaka.

Late last year, the special team at the Tokyo bureau sent papers on leading ad agency Dentsu Inc. and a senior official at the company for allegedly forcing two employees, including a first-year female employee, to work illegally long hours.

The woman committed suicide in December 2015 due to overwork.