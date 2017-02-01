In a Japan first, Supreme Court backs adoption for purposes of easing inheritance tax burden

In its first ruling on the validity of adoption for tax-saving, the Supreme Court on Tuesday backed a Fukushima Prefecture man’s adoption of a grandson before the man died at 82 in 2013.

The top court’s Third Petty Bench rejected the claim by the Fukushima man’s eldest and second daughters that the adoption is invalid. The man’s first son is the father of the grandson in question.

Adoption for reducing inheritance tax payments is “not immediately deemed invalid,” the court said, confirming the validity of the Fukushima man’s case.

The milestone ruling is expected to limit invalid cases to those in which the parties concerned have no actual intention of adoption.

The top court overrode the Tokyo High Court’s ruling against the Fukushima man. The high court had said the man adopted the grandson only because he was advised to do so by his tax accountant although he had no intention to build a true parent-child relationship with the grandson.

But the Supreme Court said it sees no circumstances indicating that he did not have such an intention.

Under the inheritance tax system, the basic deduction from taxable assets is calculated by multiplying ¥6 million by the number of legal heirs and adding ¥30 million. Up to one adopted child can be counted as an heir.