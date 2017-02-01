Child-care support seen helping to drive net inflow of residents to Tokyo

The number of Japanese moving into Tokyo and nearby prefectures was higher than those who left for the 21st straight year in 2016, with the availability of child-care support proving a big draw in certain areas, government data showed Tuesday.

According to data based on residence registrations, a combined 117,868 more people moved to Tokyo, Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba prefectures than those who left last year.

The ministry said the greater Tokyo area is expected to continue enjoying a population inflow.

But the figure was slightly down compared to a year before, marking a decline in the net increase for the first time in five years.

As a reason for the slowdown last year, a ministry official said population movements grew less active due to a decrease in young people, who tend to move because of jobs and university enrollments, as the national population kept aging.

In other major urban areas — the Osaka area and the Nagoya area — more people moved out than those who moved in for the fourth straight year.

“We see population flows in areas focusing on child care support, such as in commuter towns in Chiba Prefecture,” said an official of the Ministry of the Internal Affairs and Communications, which released the data.

“Except for the Tokyo area, people are moving to major cities where there are many companies and universities,” the official said.

Out of Japan’s 47 prefectures, just the Tokyo metropolitan area, Aichi, Osaka and Fukuoka prefectures saw a net inflow of residents.

The net increase stood at 74,177 in Tokyo, followed by 16,075 in Chiba and 15,560 in Saitama prefectures.

In the remaining 40 prefectures, more people moved out than those who moved in. Hokkaido saw the largest net outflow, of 6,874, followed by Kumamoto, at 6,791. The southwestern prefecture was hit by a series of powerful earthquakes last April.

By city, central Tokyo’s 23 wards marked the largest net increase, of 58,207, down 10,710 from the previous year. The largest net outflow of 2,623 was marked by Kitakyushu.

The city of Kumamoto suffered the third-largest net outflow, of 1,540, and the Kumamoto Prefecture town of Mashiki, hit hardest by the powerful quakes, saw the sixth-largest net outflow, of 1,319.