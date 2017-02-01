Tokyo stocks rebound on buybacks

Stocks overcame their early weakness stemming from the yen’s rise and closed moderately higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, supported by buybacks and buying on dips.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 106.74 points, or 0.56 percent, to finish at 19,148.08. On Tuesday, the key market gauge tumbled 327.51 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended up 6.10 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,527.77, after shedding 22.10 points the previous day.

Stocks got off to a weaker start, with the Nikkei average slipping under the 19,000 line, as the dollar fell below ¥113 in Tokyo trading after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Japan on Tuesday, alleging that it has guided the yen lower for years.

In the afternoon, however, the key market gauges popped up into positive territory thanks to buybacks prompted by a halt to the yen’s strengthening, brokers said.

“There was buying on dips after the Nikkei average fell for the second consecutive day” on Tuesday, said Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co. The key market gauge lost over 400 points in the previous two sessions.

Tokyo stocks attracted purchases on the back of expectations that major Japanese companies’ earnings for the business year to March will be stronger than expected, Shimizu added.

Some buybacks and buying on dips were seen after Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday rejected Trump’s accusation of currency devaluation, said Masashi Itoga of Mito Securities Co.’s Investment Information Department.

Also, the key stock indexes were backed apparently by buying of exchange-traded funds by the Bank of Japan, Itoga said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,162 to 694 in the TSE’s first section, while 146 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 2.032 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.997 billion shares.

Electronics parts makers Murata Manufacturing and Tokyo Electron met with selling after their consolidated operating profits for April-December, both announced Tuesday, fell short of the market consensus.

Game maker Nintendo was also downbeat, after the company revised down on Tuesday its group operating profit forecast for the business year to March from ¥30 billion to ¥20 billion.

By contrast, Nitto Denko attracted hefty buying after the electronic parts maker revised up its consolidated operating profit estimate for the business year to March from ¥70 billion to ¥85 billion, larger than the market forecast of some ¥75 billion.

The operator of the Zozotown online fashion mall, Starting Wednesday, surged 17.76 percent, after the company reported Tuesday that its consolidated operating profit in April-December jumped 64.3 percent from a year before to ¥19,291 million.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average gained 210 points to close at 19,190.