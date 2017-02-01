Dollar rallies to ¥113.50 in Tokyo on overseas dive

Following the dollar’s plunge overseas to levels close to ¥112 on remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, the U.S. currency rebounded to around ¥113.50 in Tokyo trading late Wednesday, led by demand from Japanese importers.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.58-58, compared with ¥113.52-53 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.0779-0779, up from $1.0699-0700, and at ¥122.43-44, up from ¥121.46-47.

The dollar’s dive versus the yen in overseas trading came on the heels of Trump’s overnight remarks that Japan has worked to devaluate its currency for “years.”

Remarks by Peter Navarro, who leads the new U.S. National Trade Council, that the euro is “grossly undervalued” also pressured the U.S. currency’s topside against the yen, as well as the European single currency.

In Tokyo, the dollar moved around ¥112.60-80 early in the morning but soon retook the ¥113 level on the back of a rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields in off-hours trading, as well as Japanese stocks’ resilience after a weak opening.

“Domestic importers and institutional investors moved to buy the dollar below ¥113,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

The dollar extended its rally later in Tokyo trading, erasing the overnight slump, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rejected Trump’s criticism that Japan is manipulating the yen.

Still, an official at a major bank noted that it is “not the time to buy the dollar actively, given the risk of Trump repeating his criticism of a weak yen.”