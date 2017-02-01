Keidanren seeks higher pay on annual basis

Japanese companies should consider ways to raise employee pay on an annual basis in this year’s shunto spring labor-management wage talks, Yasumi Kudo, vice chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, said.

“It’s natural for companies with strong earnings to conduct wage hikes, mainly in the form of monthly pay-scale increase, in an effort to attract talented personnel,” said Kudo, who is also chairman of shipping firm Nippon Yusen K.K., in a recent interview.

Even companies facing difficulty carrying out pay-scale hikes “should consider ways to raise pay on an annual basis,” Kudo said, indicating the need for such companies to raise bonuses and allowances.

Kudo, who is in charge of shunto negotiations at the major employers’ group, said that Keidanren last year called for wage hikes by firms with improved earnings. “But this time we hope companies that have posted fairly good results in the medium to long term will also raise pay,” he said.

“We want to realize a virtuous economic cycle in Japan,” he said.

Asked why personal consumption in the country remains anemic even after pay hikes for the past three years, Kudo said young people are worried about the future. The rising savings rate supports this view, he said.

Both the government and the private sector “need to make all-out efforts to take actions to dispel fears about the future,” he said.

Asked about work-style reforms, placed high on the 2017 shunto agenda, Kudo said that to have women play a more active role in society is a must as Japan is facing a shrinking workforce.

“We need measures to make men engage in child rearing, but raising awareness of all employees in a company is necessary in order to do that,” he said. “Managers will be required to involve themselves deeply in the matter,” he said.

Kudo downplayed concern over a possible impact of the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump on the Japanese business community.

“Trump’s words haven’t changed drastically from the campaign period,” Kudo said. “I won’t underestimate the impact, but Japanese business managers have experienced and overcome trade friction (with the United States) many times,” he said.