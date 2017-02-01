Abe to pitch job-boosting steps at Trump summit, including in rail, shale

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose a package of measures to create jobs in the United States through various investment projects when he meets with U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 10, Japanese government sources said Tuesday.

Abe will pitch Japanese companies’ cooperation in such projects as high-speed rail construction and shale oil development, they said.

Tokyo hopes to put together a package that would translate into hundreds of thousands of new jobs in the United States, the sources said, at a time when Trump is accusing Japan of engaging in unfair trade practices.

The package will take into account plans already made public by Toyota Motor Corp. and SoftBank Group Corp. to invest in the United States.

Toyota has said it will make capital investments worth $10 billion in the United States over the next five years, while SoftBank plans to invest $50 billion in the country and create 50,000 new jobs.

Abe will take up the issue of auto trade at the planned summit in Washington and stress economic contributions of Japanese automakers’ investments and jobs that their local operations have created in the United States to date, the sources said.

Trump has singled out the auto trade with Japan as an example of unfair practices.