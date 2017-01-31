Tsukiji’s fish wholesalers may be leaving but Showa Era outer market here to stay

Although the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and Tsukiji’s fish merchants are wrangling over the planned transfer of the site in Chuo Ward to the Toyosu district in Koto Ward a few kilometers southeast, there is still a portion of the world-famous market that will remain vibrant and unchanged.

The Tsukiji outer market area, known as Tsukiji Jogai Shijo, is located next to the inner market (Jonai Shijo), an area strictly for licensed wholesalers, whose move to Toyosu has proved contentious due to soil contamination at the new site.

The outer market, however, is accessible to everyone, and is always crowded with tourists. The 460 shops, selling everything from fresh tuna sashimi and dried fish to kitchenware, will not move to Toyosu.

The reclaimed land area, which also houses many stalls and restaurants serving sushi, curry and ramen, is reminiscent of the Showa Era (1926-1989), and is markedly different in its atmosphere from the high-end shopping district of Ginza nearby.

After satisfying their palate at food stalls (many stores close by 2 p.m.), visitors can pay their respects at the Namiyoke Inari Shrine, built in 1959. It enshrines a deity believed to have helped calm the rough sea and complete the land reclamation project in the mid-17th century.

This section explores in photographs neighborhoods of interest.