‘Earth wind’ and research: Japan team finds oxygen has been reaching moon since ancient times

Oxygen from our atmosphere carried by “Earth wind” has been reaching the moon since ancient times, a Japanese research team said Tuesday.

The discovery, made possible through analysis of data collected by the Kaguya lunar orbiter, suggests that “the Earth’s atmosphere of billions of years ago may be preserved on the present-day lunar surface,” the team said.

The team is made up of researchers from Osaka University, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Nagoya University.

Osaka University professor Kentaro Terada and colleagues studied data gathered 100 km above the moon’s surface by plasma observation equipment on the JAXA spacecraft. Kaguya orbited the moon for 1½ years until 2009.

They found evidence that high-energy oxygen ions reach the lunar surface only during the several hours when the moon is shielded by Earth’s magnetic field from solar energetic particles, or when the shield stands between the sun and the moon, according to the team’s article that was published online Tuesday by the British journal Nature Astronomy.

As the observed ions looked more like Earth’s oxygen ions than solar or lunar ions, the scientists concluded that they came from Earth.

“We already knew that the ‘Earth wind’ carries oxygen into space, but we were surprised to learn that the wind reaches the moon,” Terada told a news conference.

He also noted that various gases would have been brought from the Earth to the moon in ancient times, when the planet’s magnetic field was still weak.

“Chances cannot be ruled out that such gases have been kept intact on the moon,” he said.