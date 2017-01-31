Nippon Gas recalling up to 5 million cook stove cassettes due to leak threat

Nippon Gas Co. Ltd. said Monday it will recall up to 5 million gas canisters that were manufactured for use in portable cooking stoves because they may leak.

The gas company has so far received two reports of gas leaks. No one has been injured in the incidents.

Subject to the recall are cannisters manufactured in or after December 2011. About 2 million units have already been sold, while about 3 million remain on the market.

Nippon Gas started to investigate after a Tokyo household reported smelling gas from a possible cannister leak in October. The company received a similar report from a restaurant in January.

The company said a rubber component on the canister that connects with the stove may have been cracked, possibly when it was connected to the stove.