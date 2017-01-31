Japan Cabinet bureau to form team to probe possible preferential job help for retired civil servants

The Cabinet Bureau of Personnel Affairs said Monday it will launch a team of 30 people for a government-wide inquiry into preferential treatment in the hiring of former public servants.

The launch follows recent revelations of systematic involvement by the education ministry in illegally helping a senior official land a plum post-retirement job.

The team will include three or four lawyers to ensure fairness by third-party involvement in the investigation, according to the bureau.

The investigation will cover all of the approximately 270,000 current employees of the central government ministries, as well as retirees, the bureau said. The team will determine priorities to narrow the target to be probed first, and instruct each government ministry and agency on what to do in the investigation.

The bureau will not disclose details on how and when the investigation will be conducted, because revealing them could hinder the effort.

The education ministry’s top bureaucrat resigned and a few other officials were reprimanded recently after a government watchdog found the ministry helped a director-general secure a post-retirement job as a professor at a private university in 2015 and tried to cover it up by preparing potential questions and answers for the parties involved in the event they were questioned.