Japan’s top court weighing ‘right to be forgotten’ criteria

The Supreme Court is expected to present criteria for approving the removal of personal data from internet search results under the so-called right to be forgotten as early as this spring.

The criteria will be released at a time when district courts across Japan have received a raft of petitions for court approval. The petitioners are seeking the right to delete from internet search results links related to arrest records and other personal data that they hope will not become a matter of public record.

The issue came into the spotlight in 2014, when the European Union’s top court upheld an individual’s petition to seek removal of links to media reports on the person from search engine results under what has become known as the right to be forgotten.

Google Inc. and Yahoo Japan Corp. accept applications for such removal. If search engine companies decide not to delete data as requested, applicants can bring the matters to court. In most cases, these people file for court injunctions.

According to Japan’s Supreme Court, district courts across the country received 52 petitions for court injunctions to remove personal data from search results in the year to September.

Meanwhile, courts have released mixed rulings on the issue.

In 2015, the Saitama District Court upheld a man’s request for the removal of links to media reports related to his arrest in a child prostitution case four years before.

The court ordered Google to delete the links, saying the man now had the right to let his past crime be forgotten as some time had passed since the crime.

But the Tokyo High Court last year reversed the ruling, saying the protection of freedom of expression and the public’s right to know take precedence over remedies for the petitioner’s damage. The right to be forgotten has “no legal basis,” the court also said.

Including this case, at least five “right to be forgotten” cases are pending at the Supreme Court.

After the top court’s criteria are released, the internal affairs ministry and search engine companies such as Google will consider their response, said Masahiro Sogabe, a Kyoto University professor of constitutional law.

“Leaving cases of clear rights infringement aside, we should not create a system that makes it easy to approve deletion,” he noted.

“It is necessary to discuss the issue carefully in order to ensure that the internet’s hallmark function to record information is not damaged,” he said.