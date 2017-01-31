Tokyo stocks plunge on yen’s rise, weak U.S. equities

Stocks plunged on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Tuesday, weighed down by the yen’s ascent and weaker U.S. equities on worries about confusion over U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

The 225-issue Nikkei average tumbled 327.51 points, or 1.69 percent, to finish at 19,041.34, the day’s low. On Monday, the key market gauge lost 98.55 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended down 22.10 points, or 1.43 percent, at 1,521.67, after shedding 5.48 points the previous day.

The key Tokyo market gauges retreated sharply after U.S. stocks slumped on Monday amid a risk-averse mood in the wake of Trump’s executive order, issued on Friday, to implement a temporary ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering his country.

Investor sentiment was also hurt by the yen’s appreciation against the dollar following the executive order, brokers said.

Tokyo stocks met with selling as Trump’s dismissal on Monday of acting Attorney General Sally Yates, who refused to defend his executive order, “surprised” investors and caused uncertainty over the course of the market, said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co.

But confusion over the travel ban, which has faced a storm of protests, didn’t drastically dampen investor expectations of economic policies by Trump, which have supported the Tokyo market, said Masayuki Kichikawa, chief macroeconomic strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s Economic Research Department.

Tokyo stocks are unlikely to extend the fall stemming from the controversial executive order unless investors are disappointed at Trump’s “capability of carrying out the economic policies he pledged,” Kichikawa stressed.

Investors refrained from active buying ahead of a news conference by Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda scheduled for later on Tuesday after the BOJ’s two-day monetary policy meeting, Tabei said.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,518 to 396 in the TSE’s first section, while 88 issues were unchanged.

Volume grew to 1,997 million shares from Monday’s 1,532 million shares.

The stronger yen pushed down automakers Toyota, Nissan and Honda, as well as technology names Hitachi, Panasonic and Fujitsu.

Electronics giant NEC nose-dived 17.41 percent after the company revised down on Monday its consolidated operating profit estimate for the business year to March from ¥100 billion to ¥30 billion.

By contrast, Sumitomo Chemical attracted purchases after reporting on Monday that its group operating profit in October-December came to some ¥39 billion, larger than the market consensus of ¥30.9 billion.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average finished down 350 points at 18,980.