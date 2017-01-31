Dollar tumbles to ¥113.50 amid uproar over Trump policy

The dollar tumbled to levels around ¥113.50 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday amid spreading international uproar over U.S. President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.52-53, down from ¥114.70-71 at the same time Monday. The euro was unchanged at $1.0699-0700, while plunging to ¥121.46-47 from ¥122.73-74.

The greenback briefly dived below ¥113.30 shortly past noon as long-term U.S. Treasury yields slumped in off-hours trading after Trump sacked his acting attorney general, Sally Yates, over her opposition to the immigration ban.

The U.S. currency later rebounded as high as around ¥113.70, partly supported by Japanese importers’ purchases, market sources said.

“Traders find it difficult to buy the dollar” amid the global outcry over Trump’s immigration ban for those with passports from seven Muslim-majority nations, said an official at a currency margin trading service provider.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan’s decision the same day to keep monetary policy unchanged had only limited impact on the currency market. Following the decision shortly before noon, the dollar rallied above ¥113.70 at one point.

“Some traders who had braced for a BOJ tapering (of its asset purchases) moved to buy back (the dollar against the yen),” an official of a Japanese bank said.

But the dollar’s topside versus the yen was limited by an increasing risk-averse mood among investors due to uncertainties over the Trump administration, traders said.