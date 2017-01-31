JAL suffers profit drop, leaves full-year forecast unchanged

Japan Airlines Co. said its net profit dropped in the nine months to December due to a slump in income from international flights, but the carrier left its full-year forecast unchanged.

JAL posted a net profit of ¥108.3 billion, down 24.6 percent from the same period the year before. Revenue fell 4.7 percent to ¥975.5 billion.

The airline said in a statement Tuesday that income from international passenger flights dropped nearly 10 percent during the period, while that for domestic flights edged down less than 1 percent.

JAL, which slashed its full-year earnings outlook three months ago, left its latest target unchanged, forecasting a net profit of ¥161 billion and sales of ¥1.28 trillion for the year to March.

While the airline did not elaborate on negative factors behind the slump, analysts and media reports said increased personnel costs, particularly rising salaries, were squeezing the bottom line.

“Increasing personnel costs are pressuring JAL’s fiscal year profit,” said Hiroshi Hasegawa, an analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities.

“JAL has been winding up the recovery stage from its crisis,” he said. “JAL is now moving to the next stage where it may need to consider LCC (low-cost carrier) businesses and expanding international routes.”

JAL received a government bailout after a high-profile bankruptcy restructuring in 2010. The carrier relisted on the Tokyo bourse two years later.

In sharp contrast, rival carrier All Nippon Airways said Friday that its net profit jumped 18 percent in the nine months to December thanks to brisk performance on international flights.

However, ANA said it sees the policies of new U.S. President Donald Trump as a risk factor, with many economists fearing his protectionist slant could hurt the global economy or even spark a trade war.

JAL and ANA said Tuesday they decided to bar passengers from seven Muslim-majority countries from taking their flights to the United States following Trump’s entry ban.