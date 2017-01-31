Canon logs 32% drop in net profit for 2016

Canon Inc. said Tuesday its group net profit in 2016 fell 31.6 percent from a year earlier to ¥150.7 billion ($1.3 billion), citing negative effects from a higher yen.

The digital camera and office equipment maker had slashed its earnings forecasts for the year three times and net profit was below Canon’s latest projection of ¥165 billion.

Tokyo-based Canon said its operating profit for 2016 fell 35.6 percent to ¥228.9 billion, with sales down 10.5 percent to ¥3.4 trillion.

For 2017, Canon said it expects group net profit to increase 12.8 percent to ¥170 billion and operating profit to rise 11.4 percent to ¥255 billion, with sales projected to rise 17.6 percent to ¥4 trillion.

The company’s share price dropped 1.44 percent on Tuesday, to ¥3,345.