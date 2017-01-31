North Korea No. 2 threat after U.S., PLA strategists say

North Korea is positioned as China’s No. 2 threat after the United States, according to a recent document written by strategists of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and seen by Kyodo News.

It shows that despite the two neighboring countries’ traditionally friendly diplomatic relations, North Korea is seen, from a military perspective, as a threat in view of its nuclear arms and missile programs.

The document, issued in May 2016, is a wartime exercise guideline for preparing for threats from hypothetical enemies.

In their analysis of the situation facing China, the strategists cite “five potential threats,” the foremost of them being the United States and its “rebalance to Asia.”

Mentioned secondly is North Korea, which they note has declared itself to be a nuclear power and has established many nuclear facilities near its border with China.

If war breaks out again on the Korean Peninsula, the document says, this would pose a “huge threat” to the northern and northeast parts of China.

Japan is mentioned thirdly, with the strategists citing the two countries’ row over the Japanese-administered, China-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

With aircraft and ships of the two countries coming and going through the area, military conflict may occur, they suggest.

In fourth place is the South China Sea, where the claims of China and other countries, including Vietnam and the Philippines, overlap.

While noting that China is expanding its military power in that area, such as by deploying air defense radar on islands it occupies, China can only effectively control some parts, so China “cannot be optimistic.”

India, which has border disputes with China and is building up its military forces, is mentioned next.

According to the strategists, India’s appetite for territorial expansion is increasing as its national strength surges, even as its economic cooperation with China progresses.