Trump ban on Muslim travelers backs extremist cause: Yemen

Yemen believes that U.S. President Donald Trump’s temporary ban on certain Muslims traveling to the United States supports extremists, a news agency run by the Saudi-allied government reported on Sunday.

The impoverished and war-damaged country on the southern coast of the Arabian Peninsula is one of seven Muslim-majority countries whose citizens face a 90-day ban on entering the United States.

Yemen’s northern regions, including the capital Sanaa and the country’s largest international airport, are controlled by the Iran-allied Houthi group, while its internationally recognized government is based in the south and east.

“We resent the U.S. ban … such decisions support the stance of extremists and sow divisions,” the SABA news agency quoted a source at the foreign ministry as saying.

Earlier on Sunday, authorities controlled by the Iran-allied Houthi group in Yemen’s capital denounced the ban as “illegal and illegitimate.