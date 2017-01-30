A policeman stands in front of an entrance leading to the site where six teenagers were found dead after holding a party in a garden near Arnstein, southern Germany, on Sunday. The youths were found by the owner of the shed, whose son and daughter were among the victims. The white paper on the gate says the site is a crime scene. | AFP-JIJI

Six teens found dead in German garden house after party

AP, AFP-JIJI

BERLIN/HESSEN, GERMANY – Police in Germany say the bodies of six teenagers have been found dead in a garden house near the southern city of Wuerzburg.

Bavarian police say the owner of the garden in Arnstein, about 75 km (46.6 miles) east of Frankfurt, found the bodies of his son, daughter and four others, all aged 18 or 19, on Sunday morning.

He went there to investigate after failing to reach his children, who held a party at the garden on Saturday night.

Wuerzburg police said in a statement that the circumstances of the deaths still are unclear, but that there were no immediate indications of a violent crime.

The father made the grim discovery on Sunday morning after wondering why his children hadn’t come home from their party the night before, police in Unterfranken said in a statement.

The incident happened in the town of Arnstein in the southern state of Bavaria.

The victims were all aged 18 and 19.

“It remains unclear what led to the death of the six people,” the police statement said, adding that an investigation had been opened.

