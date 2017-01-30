Thousands take to U.S. streets to protest Trump immigrant ban as state attorneys general vow fight

Tens of thousands of people rallied in U.S. East Coast cities on Sunday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump’s executive order that blocked entry into the country for travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

In New York, Washington and Boston, a second wave of demonstrations began after spontaneous rallies at many airports on Saturday, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents began enforcing the president’s directive.

The order, which bars admission of Syrian refugees and suspends travel to the United States from Iraq, Iran, Sudan and four other countries, has led to the detention or deportation of hundreds of people arriving at U.S. airports.

One of the largest of Sunday’s protests took place at Battery Park in Lower Manhattan, within sight of the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor, long a symbol of welcome to U.S. shores.

The keynote speaker, Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer of New York, told the crowd that the Trump order was un-American and ran counter to the country’s core values.

“What we are talking about here is life and death for so many people,” Schumer said. “I will not rest until these horrible orders are repealed.”

In Washington, a throng that swelled to more than 2,000 by early afternoon gathered at Lafayette Square near the White House, chanting: “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here.”

At the same time, about 200 protesters chanted on Sunday afternoon at Dulles International Airport near Washington, where a much larger crowd staged a noisy demonstration on Saturday evening.

Seating and fences erected for crowd control during Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20 kept protesters from a street directly in front of the White House.

Aria Grabowski, 30, of Washington, was carrying a sign that read: “Never again means never again for everyone.”

Above the slogan was a photograph of Jewish refugees who fled Germany in 1939 on a ship, the St. Louis, that was turned away from Havana and forced to return to Europe. More than 250 people aboard the ship were eventually killed by the Nazis.

“Everyone should have their human rights respected, regardless of nationality or religion,” Grabowski said.

Steve Barnes, 58, a law school administrator from Pennsylvania, arrived at the White House with a sign that read: “We are all Muslims.”

“It hurts me to the core. I’ve spent years promoting the U.S. Constitution and now we’ve seen parts being challenged and that’s why I’m here,” Barnes said.

Organizers estimated that more than 10,000 people were gathering at Boston’s Copley Square to hear speakers including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a vocal critic of Trump and a leader of the Democratic Party’s liberal wing.

Rallies were also planned later on Sunday in other cities, including Houston, Detroit, St. Louis and Los Angeles.

Democratic attorneys general across the United States on Sunday meanwhile condemned Trump’s order to restrict people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the country and are discussing whether to challenge the administration in court.

Democratic attorneys general are expected to be a source of fierce resistance to Trump, much like Republican attorneys general opposed former President Barack Obama’s policies. A lawsuit brought by states would heighten the legal stakes surrounding the president’s executive order, signed late on Friday, since courtroom challenges have so far mostly been filed by individuals.

Trump put a 120-day hold on Friday on allowing refugees into the country, an indefinite ban on refugees from Syria and a 90-day bar on citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

The attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia said in a joint statement they would work together to fight to ensure the federal government respected the Constitution.

The officials that signed the statement represent California, New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Virginia, Vermont, Oregon, Connecticut, New Mexico, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Illinois and the District of Columbia.

“Religious liberty has been, and always will be, a bedrock principle of our country and no president can change that truth,” the attorneys general said.

The New York attorney general used Twitter on Sunday to appeal to travelers detained at New York’s JFK airport to contact his office.

The states could decide not to file lawsuits, and it was unclear how many would ultimately sign on for such an effort.

Trump, a businessman who successfully tapped into American fears about terror attacks during his campaign, had promised what he called “extreme vetting” of immigrants and refugees from areas the White House said the U.S. Congress deemed to be high risk.

He told reporters in the Oval Office on Saturday that his order was “not a Muslim ban” and that measures were long overdue.

Federal judges in three states followed a U.S. judge in New York in barring authorities from deporting travelers affected by Trump’s executive order. Judges in Massachusetts, Virginia and Washington issued rulings late Saturday or early Sunday.

The federal judge in New York said stranded travelers could stay in the country. The American Civil Liberties Union, which sought the emergency court order, said it would help 100 to 200 people with valid visas or refugee status who found themselves detained in transit or at U.S. airports after Trump signed the order.

The Department of Homeland Security said it would comply with judicial orders but that Trump’s immigration restrictions remained in effect.