Duterte disbands police narcotics units tied to South Korean’s slaying but extends drug war

The Philippines police will disband anti-drugs units following the killing of a South Korean businessmen by rogue officers, but the country’s president vowed on Sunday to forge ahead with his war on drugs until the last day of his term.

President Rodrigo Duterte said he was embarrassed that anti-drugs officers had abused their power to engage in kidnapping, leading to the death by strangulation of Jee Ick-joo, on the grounds of the national police headquarters.

Duterte said other suspects were still at large and gave them 48 hours to turn themselves in, or have a dead-or-alive bounty on their heads of 5 million pesos ($100,000), for which he would prefer them dead.

His police chief, Ronald dela Rosa, said the breakup of anti-drugs units was necessary to rebuild them, but it could disrupt the progress of the campaign.

“We will dissolve all anti-drugs units in the police,” he told a joint news conference with Duterte, when asked if he would overhaul the police.

“I will do my job to the best of my ability I hope I will not fail the president and the Filipino people.”

More than 7,000 people have been killed since Duterte, nicknamed “the punisher,” unleashed his bloody crackdown seven months ago, some 2,250 in police operations and the rest still mostly under investigation.

His six-year term ends in 2022.

Police say many of those so far unsolved could be the work of vigilantes or inter-gang drugs violence.

The campaign has caused alarm in the West and rights groups accuse Duterte of turning a blind eye to a wave of extrajudicial killings by police, mostly of low-level peddlers. Police deny that and say the killings are in self-defense.

Duterte said police who had been subject of internal investigations should be reassigned to work in conflict zones.

Fighting drugs and crime was the key platform of Duterte’s election campaign, during which he promised to eradicate illicit drugs within six months.

He said he underestimated the depth of problem, and on Sunday promised the crackdown would continue to the end of his six-year presidency, and criticism would not stop him.

“I do not give a shit, I have a duty to do, and I will do it,” he said.

Duterte extended his deadly drug war until the last day of his term in 2022, but conceded the police force acting as his front-line troops was “corrupt to the core.”

Thousands of people have died in the crackdown that began when Duterte took office in the middle of last year, with rights groups warning police are carrying out extrajudicial killings not just to fight crime but to aid their own corrupt activities.

Duterte won the presidential elections largely on a law-and-order platform headlined by a vow to eliminate the illegal drug trade in three to six months.

Once in office Duterte extended the timeframe until this March, but on Monday he said there would be no end while he was in power.

“I will extend it to the last day of my term,” Duterte told reporters.

“March no longer applies.”

In the Philippines, presidents are allowed to serve only a single term of six years.

Duterte has been unrepentant in the face of fierce criticism of the drug war from various Western governments, U.N. agencies and rights groups, saying he must take extreme measures to stop the Philippines from becoming a narco state.

However, a series of scandals involving the police using the drug war as a cover for extortion, including the abduction and murder of the South Korean businessmen, have fueled fears that rogue cops are on the rampage.

Police chiefs had repeatedly insisted in recent weeks that those crimes were isolated cases, and that they did not signal a larger problem.

However, Duterte said on Monday he believed almost 40 percent of all police officers around the country were involved in graft.

“You policemen are the most corrupt. You are corrupt to the core. It’s in your system,” Duterte told reporters as he railed against the officers who allegedly masterminded the murder of the South Korean businessman.

He said he wanted to “cleanse” the police force by doing a review of all the police officers who had previously been involved in extortion.

However, Duterte had previously insisted on many occasions he would not allow any police officer to go to jail for killing people in the name of his drug war.

He also said last year he would be “happy to slaughter” 3 million drug addicts as part of his crime war.

Police have reported killing more than 2,500 people they have accused of being drug suspects, while nearly 4,000 others have died in unexplained circumstances in the crackdown, according to official figures.