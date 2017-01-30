Airports erupt into chaos, outrage as more get detained over Trump travel ban

President Donald Trump’s immigration order sowed more chaos and outrage across the country Sunday, with travelers getting detained at airports, panicked families searching for relatives and protesters marching against the sweeping measure that was blocked by several federal courts.

Attorneys struggled to determine how many people had been affected so far by the rules, which Trump said Saturday were “working out very nicely.”

But critics described widespread confusion and said an untold number of travelers were being held in legal limbo because of ill-defined procedures. Others were released. Lawyers manned tables at New York’s Kennedy Airport to help families whose loved ones had been detained, and some 150 Chicago-area lawyers showed up at O’Hare Airport after getting an email seeking legal assistance for travelers.

“We just simply don’t know how many people there are and where they are,” said Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Immigrants’ Rights Project.

Advocates for travelers say the chaos is likely to continue. The executive director of the National Immigration Law Center, Marielena Hincapie, said “this is just the beginning.”

“We’re really in a crisis mode, a constitutional crisis mode in our country, and we’re going to need everyone,” she said. “This is definitely one of those all-hands-on-deck moments.”

On Sunday talk shows, White House officials defended Trump’s actions.

“I can’t imagine too many people out there watching this right now think it’s unreasonable to ask a few more questions from someone traveling in and out of Libya and Yemen before being let loose in the United States,” White House chief of staff Reince Priebus said.

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway described the changes as “a small price to pay” to keep the nation safe.

By Sunday evening, officials said nearly all of those who had been detained were free or soon would be, but the status of some travelers was unclear. The released included nine people held at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings’ office said.

The people affected included a woman who was sent back to Saudi Arabia after traveling to Indiana to care for her cancer-stricken mother; a family physician who has lived in the U.S. for two decades who was held for nine hours; and a Minneapolis woman about to become a U.S. citizen who was questioned for 12 hours.

Meanwhile, protests continued across the country Sunday, from smaller airports like Rapid City Regional Airport in South Dakota to one of the nation’s busiest, Hartfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Demonstrations first erupted Saturday, a day after Trump signed the order banning travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen. The president also suspended the U.S. refugee program for four months.

In Washington D.C., hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the White House, some holding signs that read, “We are all immigrants in America.” Demonstrations also unfolded at Detroit Metropolitan Airport and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, as well as in suburban Chicago, where a Jewish group organized a protest to support Muslims.

Lawyers in Chicago crowded into a food court Saturday at O’Hare, some walking around with signs offering legal help. One volunteer attorney, Julia Schlozman, was among those who jumped on a subway and headed to O’Hare.

“I just felt like I had to do something,” she told the Chicago Tribune.

A federal judge in New York issued an order Saturday temporarily blocking the government from deporting people with valid visas who arrived after Trump’s travel ban took effect. But confusion remained about who could stay and who will be kept out. Federal courts in Virginia, Massachusetts and Washington state took similar action.

A more decisive ruling on the legality of the Trump action by U.S. District Judge Ann M. Donnelly will probably take at least several weeks. Opponents and government attorneys will get a chance to lay out their arguments in filings and possibly in oral arguments in court, Gelernt said. Activists said their goal was to have Trump’s order overturned entirely.

Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich, known for usually tempering his public comments, did not hold back in a statement Sunday about Trump’s measures: “Their design and implementation have been rushed, chaotic, cruel and oblivious to the realities” of security. They had, he added, ushered in “a dark moment in U.S. history.”

The president of the University of Notre Dame, Father John I. Jenkins, was also among the ban’s sharp critics.

“If it stands, it will over time diminish the scope and strength of the educational and research efforts of American universities,” he said Sunday in a statement. And he added: “We respectfully urge the president to rescind this order.”

An official with the Department of Homeland Security who briefed reporters by phone on Saturday said 109 people who were in transit on airplanes had been denied entry and 173 had not been allowed to get on their planes overseas.

No green-card holders were turned away from entering the U.S. as of Saturday, the official said, though several spent hours in detention before being allowed in.

After an appeal from civil liberties lawyers, Judge Donnelly issued an emergency order Saturday barring the U.S. from summarily deporting people who arrived with valid visas or an approved refugee application, saying it would likely violate their legal rights.

Before Trump signed the order, more than 67,000 refugees had been approved by the federal government to enter the U.S., said Jen Smyers, refugee policy director for Church World Service. More than 6,400 had already been booked on flights, including 15 families that had been expected over the next few weeks in the Chicago area from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Iran, Syria and Uganda.

The bulk of refugees entering the U.S. are settled by religious groups. All that work ground to a halt after Trump signed the order.

The ban was meanwhile criticized by allies, sparked confusion over its implementation and galvanized Democrats looking for a lightning rod to beat Trump. There was growing unease among Republican lawmakers as well.

Four federal judges moved to halt deportations, around 300 people were stopped or detained worldwide and U.S. civil rights lawyers warned it could ultimately come down to a battle between the Trump administration and the Supreme Court.

The decree suspends the arrival of all refugees for at least 120 days, Syrian refugees indefinitely and bars citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days.

Thousands of demonstrators poured onto the streets and gathered at airports for two consecutive days to denounce the executive order as lawyers fought for the release of those detained on arrival — many of them were in midair when Trump signed the decree.

Under fire from all quarters, Trump issued an official White House statement to deny it was a Muslim ban and blast the media for its coverage.

“To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe,” he said.

The Republican commander-in-chief likened his order to Barack Obama’s six-month ban on Iraqi refugees in 2011.

Obama’s restrictions, also criticized overseas at the time, required visas for people having traveled to the seven countries in the past five years.

Trump then took to Twitter to blast Republican Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham, members of his own party who criticized the ban, calling them “wrong,” “weak on immigration” and “looking to start World War III.”

The real estate tycoon, who has never previously held elected office, sees himself making good on a key but highly controversial campaign promise to subject travelers from Muslim-majority countries to “extreme vetting” — which he declared would make America safe from “radical Islamic terrorists.”

“This is something that 75 percent, 80 percent of Americans out there agree with,” White House chief of staff Reince Priebus told NBC television, after rowing back on green card holders by saying they were not affected.

It was unclear how many people remained in detention Sunday. Top Trump aides downplayed the number as “a couple of dozen” as Canada said it would offer temporary residence to those stranded in the country by the ban.

Travelers were detained at U.S. airports, splitting families — such as a father unable to reach his son’s wedding, and a grandmother unable to meet her grandchildren — and officials warned it was a “gift to extremists.”

Six Syrians were turned away from Philadelphia International Airport and sent back to Lebanon, an official at Beirut airport told AFP on Sunday.

But U.S. cities where the electorate overwhelmingly oppose Trump protested.

In New York, police estimated that 10,000 gathered in Battery Park across the river from the Statue of Liberty. Several thousand more protested outside the White House.

Trump signed the decree on Holocaust Memorial Day.

“It should send a chill down the spine of every American,” Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said as the crowd chanted “impeach” in reference to Trump.

“Taking a whole part of the world and saying you are not welcome here, you are our enemy, that invites violence. That’s not the American way,” said Tal Zlotnitsky, a software technology owner and dual U.S.-Israeli citizen in Washington.

Hundreds more demonstrated in Boston. Demonstrations were held at Washington’s Dulles Airport and airports in Los Angeles, Orlando and Sacramento. Activists scheduled other rallies in Atlanta, Denver, Kansas City and Seattle.

While Trump cited the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks for his move, none of the 9/11 hijackers’ home countries — Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — were included in the measure. All of those countries are key U.S. allies.

The order affected dual nationals, but not Canadian or U.S. dual passport holders. Britain said its nationals would not be subject to additional checks unless they traveled directly from one of the listed countries.

Trump appeared to justify his order by writing on Twitter that Christians in the Middle East had been “executed in large numbers.”

“We cannot allow this horror to continue!” he tweeted to his nearly 23 million followers, making no mention of Muslims who have been killed in greater numbers.

The ban has galvanized Democratic Party opponents, with lawmakers demanding it be overturned. Sixteen attorneys general from mostly Democrat-run states vowed to fight the order as unconstitutional.

Trump inflamed further disquiet by giving controversial adviser Steve Bannon, a founding member of far-right website Breitbart News, a permanent seat on the National Security Council, apparently at the expense of security chiefs.

The director of national intelligence and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff will instead attend “where issues pertaining to their responsibilities and expertise” are discussed, an executive memorandum read.

Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi and the subjects of “The White Helmets,” an Oscar-nominated documentary, announced they would not now attend next month’s Academy Awards.