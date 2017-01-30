Kremlin says Putin and Trump could meet before G-20 summit in July

The Kremlin said Monday it is too early to talk about any possible deals with the United States over sanctions on Russia, but Vladimir Putin could meet Donald Trump before the Group of 20 summit in July.

Putin and Trump spoke by phone Saturday and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call Monday the exchange had been a good one.

“(But) it’s hardly possible to talk about any kind of deals (over sanctions),” Peskov said. “To start with we must fix the date and time of a meeting between the two presidents. Aides are working on this now.”

He said a meeting could happen before the G-20 summit scheduled to take place in Hamburg, Germany, on July 7 and 8.

Peskov said Putin and Trump did not discuss sanctions in their phone call Saturday, their first conversation since Trump’s inauguration.

But he said: “We have seen a readiness to solve difficult problems through dialogue, which President Putin has long been calling for and unfortunately in previous years did not find a response (to).”

Peskov also said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June.