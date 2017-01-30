Tokyo taxi drop fare eases to ¥410 in bid to boost ridership

The taxi drop fare was lowered to ¥410 from the current ¥730 mainly in central Tokyo on Monday, with the aim of promoting taxi use, including by overseas visitors.

The new fare is for the first 1.052 km, while the current one covers 2 km. The new fare system applies to taxis operating in the 23 wards in central Tokyo and the cities of Musashino and Mitaka in the western suburbs of the capital.

The number of taxi users has decreased by some 30 percent over the past 10 years. The fare revision is designed to boost the use of taxis for short-distance rides and erase the impression among non-Japanese that taxi fares are high, sources said.

According to the transport ministry, users traveling up to about 2 km will pay less under the new fare system, while 6.5-km or longer rides will cost more than under the current system. The costs may be bigger or smaller for those traveling 2 to 6.5 km, depending on their travel distances.

If the number of taxi rides remains unchanged after the fare system revision, the total revenue is also forecast to remain the same, said Ichiro Kawanabe, chairman of the Tokyo Hire-Taxi Association and taxi operator Nihon Kotsu Co.