Ex-mayor in Gifu wins re-election amid top court appeal over bribery conviction

The former mayor of Minokamo, Gifu Prefecture, who stepped down after being convicted of bribery, was re-elected Sunday, although he could be forced to leave office again depending on a Supreme Court decision on his conviction appeal.

Hiroto Fujii, 32, resigned last month as mayor of the city after the Nagoya High Court in November overturned a lower court acquittal and found that he had received ¥300,000 ($2,600) in bribes in 2013 while he was a local assembly member.

While appealing the ruling to the Supreme Court, Fujii ran for re-election, hoping to secure a popular mandate for serving out the remainder of his tenure as mayor while at the same time fighting the conviction ruling.

Fujii beat Isao Suzuki, a 72-year-old citizens’ group leader, securing 19,088 votes against 4,105 cast for his sole opponent. Turnout was 57.10 percent, up 4.24 points from the previous election.

Fujii will face another election in May. Even if he is re-elected again, he could still lose the post if his conviction is finalized at the top court at some point while he is in office.

“I will work hard from tomorrow so I can live up to the expectations of every citizen,” Fujii said to his supporters at his campaign office on Sunday night.

Fujii became the youngest mayor of a Japanese city in June 2013, but he was arrested the following year over the bribery scandal. While a district court acquitted him, the Nagoya High Court found him guilty, sentencing him to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, with a ¥300,000 fine.

The high court said he took bribes from the president of a groundwater supply installation company over the installation of a water-cleaning system at a school in the city.

Separately on Sunday, Gifu Gov. Hajime Furuta secured a fourth four-year term in an election Sunday, defeating a Communist-backed rival.

Furuta, a 69-year-old former Foreign Ministry bureaucrat, beat his challenger, Mitsuhiro Takagi, 57, after campaigning on his administrative and fiscal achievements in his 12 years at the helm of the prefecture.

The incumbent was supported by Komeito, the coalition ally of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, as well as the prefectural chapters of the LDP and the Democratic Party, the main national opposition party.

Takagi, backed by the Japanese Communist Party, called for beefing up medical and welfare measures and reviewing major public construction projects.

Furuta defeated Takagi by more than 380,000 votes. Voter turnout was 36.39 percent, up 2.47 points from the previous election.