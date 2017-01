Mechanical trouble with an Air Self-Defense Force F-15 fighter forced the closure of the only runway at Naha Airport in Okinawa Prefecture on Monday.

Four F-15s had been scheduled to depart together at around 1:25 p.m., but one was unable to take off due to trouble with its front landing gear, according to the transportation ministry.

The airport is jointly used by SDF aircraft and civilian planes flying in and out of Okinawa Prefecture.