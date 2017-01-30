Uptick in yen ends three-day Nikkei win streak

Stocks snapped a three-session winning streak Monday after coming under pressure from the yen’s rise against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 98.55 points, or 0.51 percent, to end at 19,368.85 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. On Friday, the key market gauge rose 65.01 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues lost 5.48 points, or 0.35 percent, to close at 1,543.77, after gaining 4.24 points the previous trading day.

Selling outpaced buying following the yen’s appreciation against the dollar amid a risk-averse mood traced to an executive order issued Friday by President Donald Trump to bar travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

Profit-takers also weighed in after the Nikkei average’s nearly 680-point advance over three sessions through Friday.

Tokyo stocks met with selling amid a wait-and-see mood ahead of the two-day policy-setting meetings of the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve from Monday and Tuesday, respectively, brokers said.

Trump’s order “is unlikely to have a long-term influence” on the dollar-yen exchange rate movements and Tokyo stocks, said Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co.

The course of Tokyo stocks will depend on earnings reports to be released later this week by major Japanese companies, Otsuka said.

Market players “are taking a wait-and-see stance” after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump agreed in phone talks on Saturday to meet in Washington on Feb. 10, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s Economic Research Department.

Tokyo’s market will be affected if Trump, at the summit meeting with Abe, makes remarks taken as a warning against the weakening the yen against the dollar, Ichikawa added.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,003 to 848 in the TSE’s first section, while 151 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to about 1.53 billion shares from Friday’s 1.95 billion.

Struggling electronics and machinery maker Toshiba closed down 3.69 percent, after its decision, announced on Friday, to spin off its flash memory business into a separate company as part of a reconstruction plan failed to ease investor concern, brokers said.

The higher yen dragged down such export-oriented names as automaker Nissan and technology conglomerate Hitachi.

By contrast, electronic parts maker Alps Electric attracted purchases after it reported on Friday a group operating profit of ¥18.8 billion for April-December, larger than market expectations of ¥16 billion.

Canon was also buoyant following a news report that its consolidated operating profit for the business year to December is likely to grow 10 percent from the previous year to a little more than ¥250 billion.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average finished down 130 points at 19,330.