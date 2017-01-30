Dollar loses grip on ¥115 line amid turbulence from Trump refugee ban

The dollar fell below ¥115 in Tokyo trading on Monday as investors grew risk-averse amid confusion over U.S. President Donald Trump’s order to temporarily block visitors from certain Muslim-majority nations.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥114.70-71, down from ¥115.21-22 the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.0699-0700, up from $1.0672-0674, and ¥122.73-74, down from ¥122.96-98.

The greenback met with selling from the start after the executive order, signed by Trump on Friday, sparked protests and detentions at U.S. airports over the weekend.

“Caution over Trump’s escalating protectionist and exclusionist policy stance is holding dollar purchases in check,” said an official at a currency margin trading service.

The dollar briefly bounced back close to ¥115 in early trading after sinking to levels around ¥114.60 in overseas trading earlier Monday.

However, the dollar dropped as low as around ¥114.30 around noon, dragged down by falls in long-term U.S. Treasury yields in off-hours trading, and in Tokyo stock prices, traders said.

The U.S. unit later shed the losses as trading was relatively thin due to the closure of Chinese and other Asian markets for Lunar New Year holidays.

The staid session was also blamed on waiting for a monetary policy decision by the Bank of Japan on Tuesday and a January employment report by the U.S. government on Friday.