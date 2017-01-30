Sony to book impairment loss of ¥112.1 billion in movie business

Sony Corp. said it will book a write-down of ¥112.1 billion over losses related to its movie operations amid the anticipated shrinking of the DVD and Blu-ray Disc market.

The electronics giant had forecast a ¥270 billion group operating profit and a ¥60 billion net profit for fiscal 2016 ending in March but is currently assessing the impact of the write-down, the company said Monday.

Sony will announce the impairment loss Thursday when it releases its earnings for the April-December period.

The impairment losses are related to Columbia Pictures Entertainment, now Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., acquired in 1989. The write-down comes as the operations and assets of the movie subsidiary of Sony are of lower value than originally determined.

Sony has said it can improve profitability through its movie operations and is likely to keep the unit as a core business.

Business performances of other segments under Sony Pictures Entertainment such as television program production remain firm, Sony said.