Chinese tourists missing after marine accident off Malaysian island are found alive

Twenty-five Chinese have been found alive after their tourist boat sank off eastern Malaysia but six people remain missing, a minister said Sunday.

The figures were given by Shahidan Kassim, minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, after the catamaran sank Saturday off Malaysia’s Sabah state on Borneo Island.

Five Chinese and one crew member are still unaccounted for, Shahidan told a press conference in Sabah.

The boat left Saturday morning from the state capital of Kota Kinabalu en route for Pulau Mengalum, an island known for its pristine beaches and dive sites.

The boat owner reported it missing on Saturday evening.

The skipper and one of the two crew members were found alive earlier Sunday off a nearby island.

“According to the skipper, the boat was ‘broken’ after being hit by waves and sank,” said Ahmad Puzi Kahar, head of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry in Beijing said its consulate-general in Kota Kinabalu had contacted Malaysian authorities and urged them to do everything they could to rescue the tourists.

“Yesterday was the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year and it should have been a happy day. Unfortunately, such a bad thing happened,” Chen Peijie, China’s consul-general in Sabah, was quoted as saying by state news agency Bernama.

The incident came about a week after a boat tragedy off the southern Malaysian state of Johor.

Several bodies washed ashore at a beach near the east coast town of Mersing in Johor on Monday after a boat believed to be carrying some 40 Indonesian illegal immigrants capsized in rough seas.