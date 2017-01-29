Survey finds 84% of Japanese concerned about Trump administration

A majority of Japanese people — 83.8 percent — are concerned that the administration of new U.S. President Donald Trump could create global instability, according to a Kyodo News survey conducted Saturday and Sunday.

Only 13.1 percent of respondents in the nationwide telephone survey said they are not concerned about the administration of Trump, who was sworn in on Jan. 20 and has pushed an “America First” agenda on trade and immigration.

Meanwhile, the support rating for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet stood at 59.6 percent, up 4.8 percentage points from the previous survey conducted last month. The disapproval rating stood at 27.2 percent.

On Japan-U.S. ties, 54.6 percent of the respondents said relations will deteriorate, 34.4 percent said bilateral ties will remain the same and 4.5 percent said they will improve.

In the latest survey, 52.6 percent favored pursuing a trade deal with the United States, while 36.4 percent said there is no need.

On other key issues, 63.3 percent said they favor the establishment of a permanent system to allow future emperors as well as the present monarch, Emperor Akihito, to abdicate rather than special one-off legislation, while 26.9 percent supported the government’s plan for one-off legislation.

Kyodo reached out to 1,449 households by telephone, of which 1,010 people offered answers.