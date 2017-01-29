Mayoral campaigns kick off in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward

Campaigns for the mayoral election in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward kicked off Sunday, opening what is widely viewed as a proxy battle between Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and the Liberal Democratic Party ahead of July’s metropolitan assembly election.

Three people filed candidacies on the day, including one backed by Koike and another by the LDP. The election will be held Feb. 5.

The poll will precede the metropolitan assembly election set for July 2, in which a regional party backing Koike, Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First), is expected to go head to head with the LDP.

Koike supports incumbent Mayor Masami Ishikawa, 75, who is seeking a fifth four-year term. The LDP-backed candidate is corporate employee Makoto Yosano, 41, a nephew of former Finance Minister Kaoru Yosano.

The other candidate is former corporate worker Asao Igarashi, 41.

Chiyoda Ward is the electoral home base of Shigeru Uchida, an LDP bigwig in the Tokyo assembly. Koike wants Ishikawa to win because that would provide a springboard for the metropolitan assembly election.

The governor hopes to take a majority of the 127 seats mainly with candidates who support her. The regional party, which runs her political school, is aiming to field more than 40 candidates and is examining possible collaboration with Komeito.

Komeito maintains its alliance with the LDP on the national level. But in Tokyo, Komeito has declared an end to its cooperation with the top party in the metropolitan assembly.

In the Chiyoda poll, Komeito, the Democratic Party and the Japanese Communist Party will not bind their members to vote for any specific candidate.

In a stump speech, Ishikawa underscored his achievements as Chiyoda mayor, while Yosano said he will get the ward to lead efforts to make Tokyo the No. 1 city in the world.