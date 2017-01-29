‘Amakudari’ probe to narrow scope of investigation to speed up process

The government plans to focus on specific targets at first in its investigation into the illegal practice of securing retired bureaucrats lucrative jobs at entities in business sectors they once oversaw so it can speedily disclose results, it has been learned.

The probes were triggered by a recent scandal at the education ministry where officials are alleged to have taken part in illegally helping a senior official secure a post-retirement job in the practice known as amakudari, which literally translates as “descent from heaven.” Investigators will concentrate their efforts for now on those who landed jobs within 90 days after leaving office, according to an outline of procedures the investigation will follow.

The government is expected to release as early as April its first report on its findings, which will start this month at the earliest and cover all government agencies.

In the most recent scandal, a government commission has charged that a former director-general at the ministry’s Higher Education Bureau violated the law by seeking a job at a university while in office.

The ministry is also accused of helping him land the job in violation of the law, which bans government agencies from offering job assistance to outgoing officials.

The former official became a professor at Waseda University’s Center for Higher Education Studies two months after retiring from public service.

The initial targets of the probes, to be led by the Cabinet Bureau of Personnel Affairs, are expected to be some 4,500 former managerial-level officials, down from about 10,800 people on the current list.