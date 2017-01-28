Promising new ships, planes, resources, Trump orders ‘great rebuilding’ of U.S. military

President Donald Trump signed an order Friday to begin what he called a “great rebuilding” of the U.S. armed services, promising new aircraft, naval ships and more resources for the military.

“Our military strength will be questioned by no one, but neither will our dedication to peace. We do want peace,” Trump said in a ceremony at the Pentagon.

Trump predicted that Congress, which sets the expenditures for the government, will “be very happy to see” the White House’s new spending request for the military.

He made clear during last year’s presidential campaign and in recent weeks that he wants to enlarge the ranks of the military services and expand its fleets of aircraft and ships.

For example, he said he envisions a naval fleet of 350 vessels, up from the navy’s current 274 and more than its 310 vessel target.

And Trump excluded the military from a hiring freeze across the rest of the government that he ordered just after being inaugurated on Jan. 20.

He is also expected to order his new defense secretary, James Mattis, to intensify operations against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria with more U.S. soldiers and military hardware like artillery and attack helicopters.

Another expected move is to review and the strengthen the country’s ability to defend itself against cyberattacks and to conduct offensive cyberattacks itself.

The order Trump signed Friday was less specific, calling for a sweeping 30-day readiness review of the U.S. military, with the aim of preparing new budget requests to improve readiness.

But he has also pressured the Pentagon to cut costs on some of its most expensive programs.

Earlier, Mattis ordered financial reviews of the costs of two major defense programs — the $400 billion F-35 fighter jet project and the $4 billion development of a new Air Force One presidential jet. Trump had complained that both were too costly.

The Pentagon needs to find ways “to significantly reduce the cost” of the F-35 program, Mattis said, even weighing the competitiveness of the rival F-18.

The F-35 is built by Lockheed Martin, while the F-18 is built by Boeing.

At the same time, Mattis ordered a similar review of the $4 billion cost for developing a new aircraft for the U.S. president, Air Force One, the ultra-high-tech and secure 747 built by Boeing.

“The F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program is a critical acquisition program that warrants a detailed assessment to reduce associated program costs,” Mattis said in the order.

He said the deputy secretary of defense will oversee the review to find ways “to significantly reduce the cost” while ensuring the new jets, which cost about $100 million each, meet U.S. defense needs.

In December, Trump assailed both the F-35 and Air Force One programs as overly costly, and after that met with the chief executives of Lockheed Martin and Boeing to try to extract savings.

“The F-35 program and cost is out of control. Billions of dollars can and will be saved on military (and other) purchases,” Trump said on Twitter at the time.

The first 200 F-35s of a program that envisions some 2,450 ultimately being acquired by the different U.S. armed services have been delivered. The aircraft have also been sold to Israel, with the first two delivered in December.

The first overseas-based F-35Bs arrived at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi Prefecture on Jan. 18, according to the U.S. Marine Corps.

Proponents tout the F-35’s radar-dodging stealth technology, supersonic speeds, close air-support capabilities, airborne agility and a massive array of sensors giving pilots unparalleled access to information.