Two heart transplants ruined by mistakes in recipient selection: JOTNW

Two people scheduled to receive new hearts could not accept organs from brain-dead donors because of mistakes in recipient selection that were made from last October to this month, the Japan Organ Transparent Network has revealed.

The mistakes stemmed from defects in the recipient search system, the organization said Friday.

Morito Monden, president of Japan Organ Transplant, apologized for the mistakes at a news conference in Tokyo.

The current search system was introduced to prevent such problems following similar mistakes involving kidney transplant recipients in November 2014 and March 2015.

The organization is investigating whether similar mistakes were made involving other organs.

The health ministry instructed the organization to stop using the system and to conduct selections manually. It was also told to set up an independent team to investigate its operations.