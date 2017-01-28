Japanese retailers focus on selling experiences in Lunar New Year Campaigns

Retailers have a new strategy to win over tourists in Japan during the Lunar New Year holidays: provide them with a positive shopping experiences rather than just focusing on selling them goods.

With the waning of bakugai (explosive buying) by Chinese visitors, their strong purchasing potential is still a strong draw for retailers.

The electronics store Laox in Osaka, for example, has launched a service renting out anime costumes to customers who can then have their pictures taken. With the service, which costs ¥5,000 per day, Laox hopes to lure anime lovers from other countries.

The department store operator Parco has opened pop-up cafes in Tokyo and Nagoya themed on the megahit anime film “Kimi no Na wa” (“Your Name”), which is also popular in China. “About 30 percent of customers are from the greater China region,” said an official representing the cafe.

Parco expects sales of mugs and other limited “Kimi no Na wa” items at the cafes to increase during the Lunar New Year holidays.

The department store industry has been battered by the recent slowdown in bakugai. One department store official said “All steps (to lure tourists), including increasing the number of interpreters, have already been taken.”

But the industry is betting that middle-income Chinese will increasingly visit Japan and buy reasonably priced souvenirs.

The Matsuya department store in Tokyo’s Ginza district provides information on food, including sake, using the Chinese social network WeChat.

Sogo & Seibu Co.’s flagship Ikebukuro Seibu department store plans to offer a tour to visitors from next month that shows off the varieties of food it has on offer.