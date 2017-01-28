Japanese chamber makes proposals to Suu Kyi to promote investment

A visiting Japanese business delegation proposed policy measures to address major challenges impeding Japanese investment into Myanmar in a meeting Friday with the country’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi, state media reported Saturday.

During the meeting in the capital Naypyitaw, the delegation of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, led by its chairman Akio Mimura, submitted to Suu Kyi a request for action by the government to improve the investment environment, the report said.

A statement released by the Japanese side after the meeting said the list of 10 items covers infrastructure development for such things as roads and power, regulatory reforms, human resource development for small and medium-sized firms and the establishment of a framework for continuous dialogue between the government and the business sectors from both countries.

Mimura said that Suu Kyi showed high regard for the proposals and agrees with them, indicating she will work toward their implementation.

The JCCI has been making efforts to strengthen bilateral business relationships with the Southeast Asian nation since it signed a memorandum of understanding with its Myanmar counterpart, the Union of Myanmar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in 1998, the statement said.

It said the JCCI is highly encouraged by last year’s establishment of a new government in Myanmar led by Suu Kyi, and would like to promote Japan’s responsible investment, particularly from the perspective of SMEs, to contribute to the sustainable development of Myanmar.

“Japanese SMEs have a variety of technologies and experiences and thus will be able to provide opportunities of employment, skills transfer and self-realization for Myanmar people in a wide range of business sectors,” the statement said.

JCCI’s proposal to Suu Kyi’s government includes publicizing master plans and credible schedules to achieve a stable supply of electricity and efficient transportation and logistics, improving investment, trade, and customs-related regulations, and immigration systems, according to the statement.

During its stay in Myanmar, the JCCI delegation visited the Japan-backed Thilawa Special Economic Zone project near Yangon on Wednesday and held a one-day joint seminar with its Myanmar counterpart on Thursday.