Japan may begin auto trade talks with Trump administration

The government is considering the possibility of launching bilateral auto trade negotiations with the United States as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen urging Japan to begin talks on a bilateral trade pact, sources have said.

Ahead of the first summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump, likely to be held in Washington on Feb. 10, Tokyo will carefully assess the strategy of the new U.S. administration, which has decided to permanently withdraw the country from the Trans-Pacific Partnership multilateral free trade pact, the sources said Friday.

Trade talks should be held broadly in principle, Abe said at Friday’s meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, reiterating the possibility of his government accepting a request from the Trump administration for the start of bilateral talks on concluding a trade pact between the two countries.

On possible negotiation areas, Abe said, “Automobiles are on the agenda every time between Japan and the United States.” But he stressed that Japan sets no tariffs or nontariff trade barriers for U.S. vehicles.

Trump, who was sworn in as U.S. president on Jan. 20, has criticized Japan for its trade surplus with the United States, targeting its auto and agricultural sectors.

At the expected summit with Abe, Trump is likely to demand Japan enter into talks with the United States on concluding a bilateral economic pact as a replacement to TPP, which was signed in February last year by the United States, Japan and 10 other countries, the sources said.

Some Japanese officials believe that Tokyo has no choice but to hold auto trade talks with Washington, the sources said.

While Trump has criticized Japan for being unfair in automobile trade with the United States, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the new U.S. president misunderstands the reality.

“If his misunderstanding is corrected, there would be no problem,” a Japanese government official said.

Meanwhile, many Japanese government officials are negative about holding talks on the farm sector with the United States, after Japanese farmers voiced strong opposition to agricultural trade talks during TPP negotiations.

At a time when China is boosting its economic and military presence, the Japanese government has regarded the TPP as a strategic case for Japan and the United States jointly leading efforts to set rules in the Asia-Pacific region.

Believing that the TPP cannot be replaced by a bilateral trade pact between Japan and the United States, the Abe government will continue urging the Trump administration to return to the TPP framework even if Tokyo decides to hold bilateral negotiations with Washington, the sources said.