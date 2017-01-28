Toshiba chairman to resign over struggling U.S. nuclear business

Toshiba Corp.’s chairman, Shigenori Shiga, plans to resign over the expected massive write-down in the company’s U.S. nuclear business, sources said Saturday.

Shiga once served as president of the U.S. nuclear unit, Westinghouse Electric Co., which Toshiba has said could face a multibillion-dollar loss due to cost overruns from delays in plant projects.

The industrial conglomerate may announce his resignation on Feb. 14 when it reports its April-December financial results, the sources said. The post of Toshiba chairman is expected to remain vacant after Shiga’s resignation.

Westinghouse Chairman Danny Roderick is also expected to step down, but Toshiba President Satoshi Tsunakawa is likely to stay on.

Shiga, Roderick and Tsunakawa took their current posts last June as Toshiba reshuffled its management following an accounting scandal that surfaced in 2015.

Shiga was the vice president in charge of the power systems business when Westinghouse acquired CB&I Stone & Webster in late 2015. The U.S. nuclear plant construction firm is at the heart of the massive write-down problem.

On Friday, Toshiba said it will spin off its chip business to raise funds to cover the write-down.